JusMin Predoiu meets EPPO's Kovesi

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has met European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, telling her that all the steps necessary for the proper functioning of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) at the national level will be taken.

According to a press statement released by the Justice Ministry on Tuesday, Kovesi thanked for the measures already taken to support the EPPO in Romania and, in particular, for the provision of adequate headquarters.

The two officials agreed on the need to release, in the near future, a new recruitment procedure for European delegated prosecutors, considering that nine positions in the national scheme are still vacant, with Kovesi appreciating that the legislative status quo regulating judiciary police made available to the EPPO was kept in place.

During the meeting, possible amendments to Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1939 of 12 October 2017 Implementing enhanced cooperation on the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the transposition of Directive 2019/1937 of 23 October 2019 on the protection of persons who report breaches of Union law and amending national rules to fully transpose Directive 1371/2017 on the fight against fraud to the Union's financial interests by means of criminal law were also discussed.

"We supported and we will continue to support the European Public Prosecutor's Office and we will take all the steps necessary for its proper functioning at the national level. At the same time, we will support all the initiatives of the European Commission and the Council of the EU strengthening the office and expanding its powers to include prosecuting non-compliance with EU sanctions," Predoiu is quoted as saying in the statement. AGERPRES