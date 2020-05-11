JusMin Predoiu:Bill discussed on Monday's Gov't meeting includes measures which can be taken in state of alert

The draft law which is to be approved in Monday's Government meeting includes a series of measures which can be taken during the state of alert regarding the unfolding of some economic-social activities within the public institutions, so that the health and life be protected in a "coordinated and coherent" manner," Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Monday in the beginning of the Gov't meeting.

"The bill includes a series of measures which can be implemented during the state of alert, measures which can organise the unfolding of some economic-social activities within public institutions, so that citizens' health and life be protected in a coordinated and coherent manner, leaving, at the same time, freedom to carry out these activities in the given context," Predoiu explained.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban pointed out that the bill comes as a result of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) decision regarding the fines enforced during the state of emergency.