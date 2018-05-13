JusMin Toader announces Romania due to participate in GRECO meeting

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Monday at the Parliament Palace that Romania is due to participate in a GRECO (Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption) meeting on 12 June, through a Justice Ministry representative.

"On 12 June, I hope I'm not mistaken, there will be a new meeting [of GRECO, ed.n.] in which the person representing the Justice Ministry, Romania will be participating in this body. I do not know their agenda (...). They probably have a very rich agenda, they will also have an item regarding Romania's report," Toader said.The minister added he has clarified that the GRECO report on Romania is intermediate and prior to the finalisation of the law-making procedure in Justice."As far as I am concerned, I have clarified these two things, that the report (GRECO) is intermediate, it is prior to the finalisation of the law-making procedure in Justice, prior to the amendment procedure of the Criminal Code - criminal procedure. It is certain that the amendment process will take into account those standards and we are certainly observing the procedure, but we do not have an official statement as yet," Toader maintained.Previously, Tudorel Toader had affirmed that Romania's legislation is not drawn up by GRECO which only makes recommendations regarding standards and development directions.