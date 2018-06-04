JusMin Toader: I've sent a letter to clarify if Drago Kos's statements are on behalf of OECD

Romania's Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Monday that he sent a letter to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) demanding to know whether recent controversial statements by head of the OECD anti-corruption watchdog Drago Kos on a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the head of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) were made on behalf of the organisation.

"I've sent a letter to OECD asking it to clarify whether the statements attributed to Mr Kos were made on his behalf or on behalf of OECD!," Toader wrote in a Facebook post.

Toader said on Saturday, also on Facebook, that he would address OECD to find out if Drago Kos's statements on the CCR ruling in the case of DNA chief were made on behalf of the organisation.

"Are they threats from OECD or internal manipulation? On Monday morning, I will address OECD to demand it to formally communicate whether Mr Drago Kos's statements were made in his own name or on behalf of OECD, as the title of a story carried by Ziare.com alludes (...) An article published on June 1 states that, on behalf of OECD, Mr Drago Kos made a series of statements of great gravity on the Romanian Constitutional Court. At the same time, the same publication quotes the same sources, also on behalf of the OECD, as claiming that your justice Minister will soon learn in a tough way that he is seriously mistaken," according to the post.

Toader believes that the required clarification is absolutely necessary. "Given the severity of these allegations and similar experiences, when some organisations, such as [the Group of States against Corruption] GRECO, have been reportedly quoted as taking positions that have not been confirmed, I consider it absolutely necessary to get the required clarification for correct public information," according to Toader.