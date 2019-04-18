JusMin Toader: I will announce whether I resign or not by the end of the day

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader on Thursday said he will announce whether he will resign or not as Minister of Justice by the end of the day.

"Mrs PM (...), according to the law, cannot ask for my resignation, for to ask for one's resignation is somehow like an order, while resignation is a personal decision, but I could tell how determined was she to put an end to this "interim" period, which is the same as asking for the resignation. I assured her today I will reflect upon it and I will give her my answer by the end of the day - whether I send her my resignation, with my name and surname on it, or I will just wait for the removal request to be implemented," said Toader.On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila informed President Klaus Iohannis about the new proposals for the appointment of the new Ministers from Justice, European Funds and the Minister for Romanians Abroad.At the same time, the Prime Minister sent to the Presidential Administration the proposal to remove the Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader and the resignations of the Minister of European Funds Rovana Plumb and the Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero, the Government announced in a press release.Social Democrat MP Eugen Nicolicea has been proposed to become the new Minister of Justice, MP Oana Florea to become the new Minister of European Funds and Tit-Liviu Brailoiu to become the new Minister for Romanians Abroad.