JusMin Toader:Return of Romanian citizens detained abroad possible with written guarantees ensuring appropriate detention

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader mentioned on Thursday on his Facebook page that the return of Romanian citizens who are detained in prisons abroad can be accomplished with written guarantees under which the detention appropriate to the European standards is ensured. 


"There are many who think that they know everything! The return of Romanian citizens detained in prisons abroad can be done under the conditions of a written guarantee ensuring detention in spaces that are appropriated to the European standards," Tudorel Toader wrote.

AGERPRES .

