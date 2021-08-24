Justice Minister Ion: Meeting President Iohannis on judicial reforms, absolutely necessary

"We have not had any meeting. (...) We will probably have a meeting moving forward, it is absolutely necessary from my point of view. I have tried and I will continue to try," said Ion before a meeting on Tuesday of the ruling coalition at the Parliament House.

Asked if he had received an answer from Iohannis, the minister said: "I would not like to add fuel to the fire on a subject that needs to be solved and I really want us to solve it."

He added that he has no feedback on the procedure for appointments to the prosecutor's offices, and on the legislative proposal for a new procedure "there are some discussions with colleagues in the coalition," which he hopes will be sped up.

Regarding Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) he said that judicial reforms must be made.

Asked in the context if he feels he can be replaced for from that point of view, Ion pointed out that "this issue of being replaceable or irreplaceable concerns all ministers," adding that it is not about cabinet reshuffle now, Agerpres informs.