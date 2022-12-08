Kelemen Hunor: Austria's veto, immoral attitude, devoid of solid arguments, dirty political game

Austria's veto against Romania's accession to the Schengen area represents an 'incorrect, immoral, lack of solid arguments, showing a dirty political game', Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) said on Thursday.

"A rotten decision! Today, the Council of European Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs rejected Romania's accession to the Schengen area. Yes, it is a dirty decision against every Romanian citizen, against all communities in Romania, against common sense, against the laws that govern the freedom of movement within the European Union," stated the UDMR leader on Facebook.

According to him, Romania, for 11 years has been meeting all the criteria for joining the Schengen area, has the support of all the member states, "and Austria, through this hypocritical decision, shows once again that common rules and values can be violated".

"Romania will continue to fight for this right, it must do so with dignity, courage, without any compromise and without giving in to the miserable blackmail from Austria. In these difficult and complicated times, European solidarity must be strengthened and not exclusion. Not only Romania, but the entire European Union needs this solidarity," said Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor.AGERPRES