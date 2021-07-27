Kelemen Hunor: I'd agree with tougher measures to boost vaccination; let's cut down wave 4

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) on Tuesday said that he supports the measures presented by the Minister of Health to speed up the vaccination campaign, noting that he would, in fact, agree with much tougher measures than the obligation for the unvaccinated medical staff to get tested periodically.

"We are under 5 million people vaccinated, we can't stay like that and there are many examples from among the European countries and not only where such measures have had results. So we will support these measures, but I don't want to go into detail right now about when and how. The Ministry of Health has to come up with an exact proposal, and then the government makes a decision, but there needs to be an exact proposal, there needs to be a government decision," Kelemen Hunor said after the governing coalition meeting.

Asked if he would agree to force the medical staff to get tested on their own money if they do not agree to be vaccinated, Kelemen Hunor said: "Yes, I agree. I would agree with many much tougher things because if it weren't for some mandatory vaccinations, in history, many of us wouldn't be here today", Agerpres informs.

He said there are many possibilities to boost vaccination, noting that there is also money available for this.

The Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, said on Tuesday that she proposed, during the meeting of the governing coalition, a series of measures to speed up the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, such as rewards for those who are vaccinated and restrictions for those who are not vaccinated, mandatory testing for the unvaccinated medical staff, at their own expense, and limited access on weekends in non-essential areas, noting that these are to be discussed with the Prime Minister and the members of the National Committee Coordinating Vaccination Activities against COVID-19.