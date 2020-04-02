Klaus Iohannis, Sergio Mattarella - telephone conversation on COVID-19 crisis

President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, on Thursday, during which they addressed the epidemiological crisis generated by the new coronavirus, the Presidential Administration reported.

"President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message of solidarity to the Italian people, so strongly affected by the pandemic, condolences for the loss of human lives, as well as wishes of speedy recovery of those affected by this virus. The President of Romania stressed that our country stands by the Italians authorities in the efforts they make during this period and with the whole Italian people, very hard tried. President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances as to Romania's full availability for collaboration to identify the best solutions and measures for managing this crisis, as well as for the economic recovery after the health crisis is solved," the Presidential Administration shows, in a press release.According to the quoted source, the head of state emphasized that "the bilateral relationship between the two states is excellent, based on a Strategic Partnership in force for over two decades, and that Italy, over the years, has adopted the largest Romanian community outside the borders of the country, which are suffering today, together with the Italians, the effects of this serious crisis." Iohannis pointed out that many Romanian citizens work in the healthcare structures in the most exposed areas of Italy, contributing to the joint effort to alleviate the suffering of those affected.The head of state presented to his counterpart the measures adopted by the Romanian authorities for the identification and treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as for preventing the transmission of the new coronavirus. He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic is a "challenge for the whole European Union and that, in these difficult times, the solidarity and responsibility of the Member States is the key to overcoming it.""The President of Romania expressed confidence that only through a joint coordinated response of the Member States and of the European institutions will we be able to protect the health of citizens, ensure a climate of security and stability, as well as generate the economic strength that the Union countries need to overcome this very difficult moment," the press release further says.As a sign of solidarity with the Italian Republic and with the Italian people, the Presidential Administration announced that it will light up the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday evening, starting at 20:00 hrs, in the colors of the Italian flag.