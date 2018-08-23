 
     
Klaus Iohannis: We'll organize Three Seas Initiative Summit on credit

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that as a result of the planned cut of the Presidential Administration's budget at the upcoming budget revision, the Three Seas Initiative Summit will be organised on credit. 


"We'll organize the summit on credit. This is where this government of incompetents has brought us, that's how we need to make do. To a great extent the summit will be organized on credit. I cannot simply cancel a summit for which we have all battled, Romania's diplomacy and myself, a summit for which invitations have been made last year, at the previous edition of the event, when all of us heads of state agreed to do it in Bucharest. Canceling it is out of question, financing it from the current budget as trimmed according to Social Democratic Party's plans is impossible, and therefore we will organise the summit on credit," Iohannis said. 

The Three Seas Initiative Summit due in September 17 - 18 in Bucharest will be organized by the Presidential Administration.

