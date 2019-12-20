Kovesi, among passengers of flight which was over 20 hours late: I've already filed a complaint

European chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, who was among the 180 passengers of Wizz Air Brussels Charleroi - Cluj-Napoca flight, which was over 20 hours late, stated that she filed a complaint with the company management.

"After all, the flight was nice, it's good that we got home. We waited over 20 hours, we were at airport since yesterday at 14:00hrs, after having stayed at the airport, they announced us that the flight has a five hour delay, afterwards they announced that it has a two and a half hour delay. Around 10 o'clock, they announced us that we have to move to another airport, we were moved to Liege, again check-in, luggage check again and they took us to a more remote terminal and told us that the flight had been canceled. This around 2 o'clock at night," Kovesi said, after the plane landed in Cluj-Napoca airport.