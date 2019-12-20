 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Kovesi, among passengers of flight which was over 20 hours late: I've already filed a complaint

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Laura Codruța Kovesi

European chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, who was among the 180 passengers of Wizz Air Brussels Charleroi - Cluj-Napoca flight, which was over 20 hours late, stated that she filed a complaint with the company management.

"After all, the flight was nice, it's good that we got home. We waited over 20 hours, we were at airport since yesterday at 14:00hrs, after having stayed at the airport, they announced us that the flight has a five hour delay, afterwards they announced that it has a two and a half hour delay. Around 10 o'clock, they announced us that we have to move to another airport, we were moved to Liege, again check-in, luggage check again and they took us to a more remote terminal and told us that the flight had been canceled. This around 2 o'clock at night," Kovesi said, after the plane landed in Cluj-Napoca airport.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.