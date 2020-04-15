LabMin Alexandru: I requested a discussion with Germany's Labour Minister on working conditions for Romanian workers

Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru requested a discussion with her counterpart in Germany in order to convey the request to pay proper attention to the working condition for the Romanian workers.

"I requested a discussion with the Labour Minister of Germany because I want to convey my request and that of the Orban Government for paying the proper attention to the working conditions for the Romanian workers. At operational level, I get involved in facilitating the communication between the control institutions in the labour area from any country in which we, currently and in general, have communities of Romanians at work. I will always be by the side of the people who work," Violeta Alexandru wrote on her Facebook page.The Labour Minister underscored that between her and Romania's Embassy to Germany, namely the labour attache in Germany, there is a permanent communication during this period, "from morning till evening," in the context of the latest departures of Romanians to work abroad.Furthermore, she wrote that the Labour Inspection informs her regarding the situation in the field, and secretary of state Tudor Polak is closely watching the developments.