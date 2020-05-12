LabMin Alexandru: I will personally go to Germany to check Romanians' working conditions

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru announced on the night of Monday to Tuesday that she will travel to Germany to check the conditions under which Romanian workers work.

"I will personally go to Germany. I feel the need to check the working conditions in the field and talk to Romanians. I do not start from the premise that German employers are irresponsible, just as I do not treat employers in the country like that, about whom PSD [the Social Democratic Party] would say they are criminals. As I have said to all my counterparts in the EU member states where we have Romanian communities, I will be involved in promoting a European debate aimed at finding solutions so that, no matter where a European citizen works, in the European space, there should be a clear correspondence between social protection and safety measures at work", Violeta Alexandru conveyed in a post on Facebook.The reaction of the labor minister came a few hours after she participated in a parliamentary hearing on the situation of the Romanian workers in Germany.She argued that the freedom of Romanians to choose the country in which to work must be respected.The labor minister asked the Romanian workers who work abroad not to resort to labor without legal forms.The joint committees of foreign affairs, European affairs and labor of the Senate heard on Monday, from 12:00, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and the Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru.The topic of the hearing was how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection managed the movement of Romanian workers abroad, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Senate website.