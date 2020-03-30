LabMin Alexandru: No risk of pensions not being paid; we're trying to pay them earlier

The funds for pensions and social benefits have been embedded in the budget and we are trying to reach beneficiaries even earlier, says Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru.

"The pension money is embedded in the budget. We are trying an option depending on several factors, some of them related to the government receipts, but we are making every effort to pay the pensions even earlier than the usual April date for the Easter holidays. Definitely yes, there are funds with the budget for the payment of pensions and social benefits, we are trying to make them being paid before Easter [April 19] to all the pensioners, so that they have a modicum peace of mind spending the holidays. Surely we are going through a delicate situation today, but pensioners do not have to worry, because there is no risk of pensions not being paid. We will not stick to the usual payment schedule and try to pay the pensions even earlier," Alexandru told Digi FM private radio broadcaster.She added that social benefits will also be paid on time."In connection with the social benefits, they have been budgeted for. This is a very difficult period for all these categories and we are responsible for covering the payment, in order to meet our obligations. Part of the funds we are accessing also come from the European Commission. The minister of European funds has joined the national effort, getting in constant contact with representatives of the European Commission in order to also benefit promptly from the support that the European Commission extends to all the EU member states, including Romania," said Alexandru.