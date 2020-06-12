LabMin Alexandru: Support measures for employees of companies whose activities are still restricted to be extended

The support measures granted to employees of companies whose activities are still restricted will be extended while restrictions are being maintained, Labour and Social Protection Minister Violeta Alexandru announced on Friday.

"Employees of the companies whose activities are still restricted, namely the activities in restaurants, entertainment and activities with a large crowd, theater performances, enclosed playgrounds, for all these areas where persons on childcare leave or persons who are close to the parental leave period of two years, three years, respectively for the child with disabilities in their care and who were about to return to work, we are extending the support measures. We are still granting, while the restriction measures are in force, the statutory maternity pay, the insertion incentive, the incentive for the persons on accommodation leave, ie in order to adopt a child," Alexandru said in a press statement.The relevant minister added that another measure approved in the Government meeting on Thursday, 11 June, offers the possibility for other family members to receive financial aid in the event of the death of a relative on parental leave.Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Ionel Danca stated on Friday that the statutory maternity pay will be extended until 31 December, in case it expires during the state of alert.He mentioned that, in the Gov't meeting on Thursday, an Emergency Ordinance was adopted through which the Labour and Social Protection Ministry regulates the extension of some facilities granted during the state of emergency and the state of alert and, at the same time, perpetuates a series of measures to simplify the way to submit documentation for various rights and social benefits.