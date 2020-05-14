LabMin: Furlough to be extended until June 1 for all areas

Furlough will continue until June 1 under the same conditions for all those affected by the pandemic, and after this date it will be extended only for a few areas, Minister of Labor Violeta Alexandru said on Wednesday evening.

"Furlough will certainly be extended until June 1 for all areas covered now, and from June 1 only for a few. It is important also the law voted in Parliament, but also the option that we, the Government, have based on epidemiological studies carried out, to channel this measure of furlough - which is still a passive measure, it means that the person stays at home, as a protection measure of course, but is an inactive person by the fact that he/her stays home - only for a few areas. (...) Furlough will continue until June 1 under the same conditions for all those who were affected by the pandemic and they prove that they temporarily suspended the employees' contracts, i.e. they registered them in furlough", said Violeta Alexandru, at Digi 24 private television station.She added that employers may continue to benefit from these funds on the basis of a request and a sworn statement to certify that the data is correct.Regarding the measures to be taken after June 1, the minister of labor said that it is about covering a part of the salary cost, somewhere between 35% and 45%, for a period of three months, in a fixed amount, but this measure is still being discussed with unions and employers' associations."The rest of our economy will be actively supported to resume its activity through a package of active measures, i.e. measures to support the return to activity, for a period of three months, in a fixed amount. We plan to cover a part of the salary cost, somewhere between 35 and 45%. We are actively discussing with the unions and employers' associations, and we will decide by June 1. For a period of three months in a fixed amount after which the amount will decrease as the companies return to activity," she added.