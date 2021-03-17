LabMin Turcan: We propose base salary of 2,300 RON

The Minister of Labor, Raluca Turcan, announced that within Wednesday's Government session, a memorandum was adopted, based on which all ministries will have to present their own vision regarding the wage system in the public system, and the base salary to which the increases be reported or the salary calculations to be 2,300 RON, the level of minimum wage.

She also mentioned a series of conditions regarding bonuses, highlighting that they should not surpass 20% of the base salary level, but also that some of these need to be granted in a fixed amount.

"If there are bonuses which are needed to be granted, they should not pass 20% of the base salary, salary activities to be introduced, which are currently not included in the pay grade and the bonus system to be radically reviewed, in the sense that some bonuses to be granted in a fixed sum, because I presume that exposure to identical work conditions or others to be eliminated in the respective areas and to prefer an overhaul on the pay grade of salaries. In other words, we want bonuses to be generated by a certain category of carried out activities, be that for motivating employees, so that they can serve the purpose for institutions to be as close as possible to the citizen, to be efficient and to reply to some performance indicators. (...) To establish these performance indicators of public institutions we intend, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to access funds for consultation payment from an international prestigious financial institution, which will put at out disposal an analysis of a way in which we need to evaluate and to define these performance indicators," Turcan specified.The Minister of Labor estimated that one year will be necessary for finishing the draft law.

AGERPRES