Labor, Interior Ministers sign cooperation protocol on protection of Romanian seasonal workers abroad

Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan signed on Tuesday a cooperation protocol aimed at informing and protecting Romanian seasonal workers who take jobs abroad.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a release that the Romanian Police, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Border Police and the National Anti-Trafficking Agency will conduct joint activities with the legal entities that carry out labor intermediation and foreign placement activities, with road passenger transport companies, at border checkpoints, in airports, railway stations, bus stations and in other locations where information is being posted on the organized movement of Romanian citizen groups to work abroad.

Also, the foundations are laid for a common plan that will allow a more efficient cooperation between the Ministry of the Interior and the Labor Ministry for the efficient exchange of the necessary information for keeping the Romanians who choose to work abroad informed and protected.

To this effect, a working group joining experts from all the responsible institutions will be set up, that will meet regularly to establish and implement the necessary measures.

The protocol signed today will stay in force until January 1, 2022, with the possibility of extension.