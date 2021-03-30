 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Labor, Interior Ministers sign cooperation protocol on protection of Romanian seasonal workers abroad

raluca turcan

Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan signed on Tuesday a cooperation protocol aimed at informing and protecting Romanian seasonal workers who take jobs abroad.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a release that the Romanian Police, the Romanian Gendarmerie, the Border Police and the National Anti-Trafficking Agency will conduct joint activities with the legal entities that carry out labor intermediation and foreign placement activities, with road passenger transport companies, at border checkpoints, in airports, railway stations, bus stations and in other locations where information is being posted on the organized movement of Romanian citizen groups to work abroad.

Also, the foundations are laid for a common plan that will allow a more efficient cooperation between the Ministry of the Interior and the Labor Ministry for the efficient exchange of the necessary information for keeping the Romanians who choose to work abroad informed and protected.

To this effect, a working group joining experts from all the responsible institutions will be set up, that will meet regularly to establish and implement the necessary measures.

The protocol signed today will stay in force until January 1, 2022, with the possibility of extension.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.