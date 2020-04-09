 
     
Labor Ministry: Over 1.03 million employment contracts suspended since instatement of state of emergency

A number of 1,030,973 individual work contracts were suspended since the instatement of the state of emergency (March 16) and up to now, according to the figures of the Labor Inspection given to the publicity on Thursday by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS).

Of these, 321,014 suspended work contracts were in the manufacturing industry, 195,438 contracts in retail and wholesale/reparation of vehicles and motorcycles, and 119,983 in the hotel and restaurant industry.

Another 205,318 individual work contracts were suspended since the instatement of the state of emergency and until Thursday, as follows: 39,532 contracts in retail and wholesale/reparation of vehicles and motorcycles, 35,342 in the manufacturing industry and 29,967 work contracts in construction.

