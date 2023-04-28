Labour Inspectorate joins ILO initiative to celebrate World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The Romanian Labour Inspectorate joins the initiative of the International Labour Organisation to celebrate World Day for Safety and Health at Work by promoting, this year, implementing a safe and healthy working environment and engaging in real and concrete social dialogue leading to the creation of a positive culture of safety and health at work, said State Inspector General Dantes Nicolae Bratu.

According to a press release issued by the Labour Inspectorate, to celebrate the International Day for Safety and Health at Work, State Inspector General Dantes Nicolae Bratu is participating in the National Congress on Safety and Health at Work, organised by ARSSM - Romanian Association for Safety and Health at Work in Brasov, in partnership with www.ssm.ro Platform, Agerpres informs.The event is addressed to public and private sector specialists, employers, managers, external occupational safety and health services and all people interested in occupational safety and health and is dedicated to thematic debates, starting from the legislative framework, to examples of best practices, modern methods used in occupational safety and health, future trends and opinions expressed by the most representative personalities in the field.The National Congress on Safety and Health at Work is the largest national event in the area and enjoys an important national and international presence, bringing together specialists and personalities in the field, who presented relevant material and participated in debates around the themes outlined on the agenda of the event.Every year, on April 28, the International Labour Organisation celebrates the International Day for Safety and Health at Work to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases worldwide.