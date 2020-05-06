Labour Minister: Support for returning to work could be 35 pct to 45 pct of gross wage cost value

The support for returning to activity could be 35 pct to 45 pct of the gross value of the wage cost, being at first of the fixed type and then reduced, as the company's activity is resumed, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru told Tuesday evening national television broadcaster TVR1.

"We are going to decide [the amount for active support measures that involve covering a part of the wage cost, ed. n.] through the consultations we have. We have directions that range from 35 pct to 45 pct. This is where we're at with discussions amongst ourselves and with the social partners. I take into account their views," Alexander said on TVR1.

She noted that support may be granted for three months, with the possibility of extension, but to a small amount, as the company's activity is resumed.

The Minister of Labour has made it clear that the support will be calculated at the gross value of the wage cost because it is intended to instill this culture of paying one's contributions to the state.

"It remains to be decided the length of the period during which support for returning to work is granted. Most likely, in the first part there will be fixed support, after which the support will decrease as the activity of that economic entity is resumed. So it will be a support in a certain amount, in the beginning, after which it will decrease," Violeta Alexandru concluded.