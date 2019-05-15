Labour Minister: To increase pension point as of 1 September, new pension law into force or not

Labour Minister Marius Budai said on Wednesday in Braila that the value of the pension point will increase as of September 1, from 1,100 to 1,265, regardless of whether or not the new pension law will enter into force at that date, according to Agerpres.

"From a law with over 180 articles, the Constitutional Court asked for clarifications on three paragraphs, it did not declare them unconstitutional. We respect the decisions of the Constitutional Court and, in the shortest time, we will reformulate those paragraphs and resubmit the law to the president for promulgation. Regardless of whether or not this new pension law enters into force as of 1 September, the value of the pension point will be increased from 1,100 to 1,265 as provided for in OUG 114, which some colleagues want repealed, so they do not want the raise of pensions, but we will do it, we will not listen to them and we will do it in September," Budai said.

In March, the Constitutional Court of Romania declared unconstitutional two articles in the Pensions Law, after the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) attacked several provisions of this normative act.

According to the CCR decision, was declared unconstitutional Article 25 (1) which refers to those who must pay the social security contribution: "Taxpayers to the public pension system are those who owe and pay, as appropriate, the social security contribution, according to the Tax Code."

Article 63 has also been declared unconstitutional in the Pensions Law which stipulates that "the disability pension is due to persons who cumulatively fulfill the following conditions: a) they have not reached the standard retirement age stipulated in Annex 5, b) they have achieved, at the date of the claim for disability pension, the minimum contribution period of 15 years."