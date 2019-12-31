Lamborghini, Ferrari, Jaguar, among the expensive automobiles registered by Romanians January through November 2019

Romanians have registered in January through November 2019 as many as 26 new Lamborghini and 18 Ferrari among the expensive automobile brands preferred being also Jaguar, Lexus, Maserati, Bentley and Aston Martin, says a release by the Driving License and Vehicles Registration Directorate (DRPCIV).

According to the data released by DRPCIV, in the said period the highest rate of registration of expensive new cars was recorded by Lamborghini (271.3pct), followed by Lexus (76.16pct) as compared to the same period of 2018. The rankings continue with Ferrari (50pct) up from January-November 2018, Jaguar (-10.86pct), Bentley (+4.75pct), Maserati (-16pct) and Aston Martin (-40pct).

As regards the used cars the most expensive and registered in the said period of time, their number doubled up to 1,235 units as compared to the 553 new cars of the same category. Jaguar led the rankings of the expensive used cars registered with 633 units, seconded by Lexus with 457 units, Maserati with 57 units, Bentley with 52 units, Lamborghini with 18 units, Ferrari with 11 units and Aston Martin with 7 units.

All in all, the new car registration exceeded in the said period 147,700 units, up by 21.5pct against January-November 2018.

The DRPCIV data also show that nationwide the total amount of the new and used cars registered in the first 11 months of 2019 reached 556,405 units, slightly down (-0.3pct) against the same period of 2018 (556,548 units). Also, the used cars' registration in the same interval of time dipped by 6.05pct, to 408,616 units.