Las year's motor vehicle trade turnover up 20.3 pct, unadjusted

The 2023 turnover of wholesale and retail trade, and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles was 11 percent up, unadjusted, from the year before, mainly due to growth in trade in motor vehicles (+20.5 percent), and parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+0.9 percent), shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The activities to see a decline in retail volumes last year were trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories, maintenance and repair of motorcycles (-6.4 percent), and the maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-1 percent).

The turnover for market services provided to the population, unadjusted, advanced 5.9 percent year-over-year, as an effect of growth in washing and dry cleaning of textiles and furs (+32.4 percent), and HoReCA activities (+10.2 percent). Conversely, the activity of travel agencies and tour operators dropped 5.2 percent, gambling and other recreational activities declined 4.3 percent, and hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities were down 3.3 percent.