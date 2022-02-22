Latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania: 19.58pct

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania is 19.58pct, the Ministry of Health informed on Friday.

"Within a period of 24 hours, 14,775 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 75,440 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed.

The ministry is asking people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family physicians, DSP call centers, or the 112 emergency line to request testing, Agerpres.ro informs.

People who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.

According to the same source, out of the 1,063 people admitted to the ICU, 929 are unvaccinated. Also, out of 215 reported deaths, 183 occurred in unvaccinated patients," according to the Ministry of Health.