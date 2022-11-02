Law approving national cancer prevention and control plan promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed, during a ceremony held at the Cotroceni Palace, the decree on the promulgation of the law approving the national cancer prevention and control plan, told Agerpres.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, initiators of the law and presidential advisors.

According to the law, the plan is implemented for the period 2023 - 2030 and represents the main public policy document that underpins the measures meant to prevent and fight cancer at the national level. The document will be updated depending on new results and according to the strategic directions in the field of cancer prevention and control established by the World Health Organization and at the level of the European Union.

The normative act provides that all Romanian citizens with their domicile or residence in Romania, citizens of the member states of the European Union, of the European Economic Area and citizens of the Swiss Confederation, as well as foreigners and stateless persons who have their domicile or residence in Romania have the state-guaranteed right to medical, social and psychological support services included in the National Cancer Prevention and Control Plan, such as: medical services for cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, care services, including palliative care, psycho-oncology, onconutrition and oncofertility, social services and monthly food allowances.

"The Ministry of Health, as the central authority in the field of public health, is responsible for planning, initiating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating all measures necessary to prevent and combat cancer. The National Health Insurance House and the Ministry of Finance are responsible for carrying out the measures of plan," the law establishes.

The cancer prevention and control plan in Romania is mainly financed by the Ministry of Health, from the state budget. The amount approved annually for the financing of the national plan represents at least 20pct of the total funds approved for the implementation of health programmes at the national level by the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance House, the law stipulates.

The normative act also provides that the Ministry of Finance creates and finances a health innovation fund through the budget of the Ministry of Health.

In charge with meeting all the objectives and measures included in the national cancer prevention and control plan are all the central and local public authorities, as well as of all natural and legal persons.

Within 180 days from the date of the entry into force of the law, the Government approves by decision the rules for the application and implementation of the national cancer prevention and control plan in Romania, developed by the Ministry of Health together with each ministry that has a medical network.

The law comes into force on January 1, 2023.