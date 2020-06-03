Law declaring Levantine Institute an autonomous public institution found unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) upheld on Wednesday President Klaus Iohannis's challenge to the law declaring the Levantine Institute an autonomous public institution, ruling that the act is unconstitutional, CCR officials told AGERPRES.

The head of state sent the Court a constitutional challenge to the Law approving the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 66/2019 amending and complementing Law No. 117/2017 on the creation of the Institute for Advanced Studies of Levantine Culture and Civilization.