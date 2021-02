In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 6,549 fines amounting to 1,378,225 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

In the last 24 hours, 1,335 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line.