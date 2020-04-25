Law enforcement officers open 483 criminal files over hampering disease control

As many as 483 criminal files have so far been opened by the relevant departments of the Interior Ministry for the commission of hampering diseases control penalized in Article 352 (1) in Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours police and gendarme officers found 5,218 persons breaking the restrictions on the movement of persons. The rule breakers were fined a total 10,408,178 lei.

People are reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free coronavirus info line for recommendations and other information.

Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the line specially dedicated to them +4021.320.20.20.