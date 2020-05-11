Law enforcement opens 559 criminal files over hampering diseases control

As many as 559 criminal files have been open so far over hampering diseases control, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday after-noon.

Police officers and gendarmes detected, in the last 24 hours, 369 persons who had violated the COVID-19 lockdown movement restrictions. These persons were fined a total amount of 355,550 lei.GCS specifies that until the publication in the Official Journal of the decision of the Constitutional Court ruling unconstitutional provisions in Emergency Ordinance no. 34 of March 26, 2020 amending and supplementing Emergency Ordinance no. 1/1999 regarding the state of siege and the state of emergency, the legal provisions in force are applied.Public is reminded to consider only information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free information line for recommendations and other information. Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.As of May 10, 1,239,428 cases have been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.