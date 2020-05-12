Law enforcement opens 563 criminal files over hampering diseases control

As many as 563 criminal files have been opened by the relevant departments of the Interior Ministry over hampering disease control, as criminalised under Article 352 (1) in the Criminal Code, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday.

Police officers and gendarmes found 273 people in the last 24 hours violating the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on movement. They were fined 169,100 lei.GCS reminds the public to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.As of May 11, 1,248,033 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases reported were in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.