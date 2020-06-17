Law on extension of local elected officials' termr in office until November 1 2020 promulgated by Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated the law on the extension of the local elected officials' terms in office until November 1, 2020.

The law on the extension of the local public administration authorities' terms in office and on the modification of the article 151 paragraph (3) of the Government Emergency Ordinance No. 57/2019 regarding the Administrative Code stipulates that the current terms of the mayors, the general mayor of Bucharest, the county councils' presidents, local councils, the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality, county councils will be extended until November 1, 2020."The date of the election of the local public administration authorities shall be established by organic law in 2020, by at least 60 days before the day of the vote," says the normative act.The normative also act stipulates that "within five days at the most since the coming into force of this law, the Government will establish through a decision, upon the proposal of the Permanent Electoral Authority the calendar of the actions corresponding to the electoral period, the necessary expenditures for the preparation and unfolding of the local elections and the technical measures necessary for the good organisation and unfolding of the local elections."The Law also establishes that the necessary number of supporters for one candidate in the local elections in 2020 to be able to submit his/her candidacy will be reduced by half.