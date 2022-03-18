Law on public procurement and procedures for issuing permits, amended by gov't

The government has amended the law on public procurement and procedures for issuing permits, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Friday at the end of the Cabinet meeting.

"Through these measures adopted today, I believe that a large part of the main reasons for the delay and blocking of the projects have been removed," Sorin Grindeanu said.

The Minister of Transport said that for the tender stage, the obligation to adjust the prices for contracts with a duration of more than six months was introduced, Agerpres.ro informs.

"First of all, the changes relate to the tender stage: we eliminate the blocking of contracts in the implementation phase due to the increase in prices. How? We introduce the obligation to adjust the prices for contracts with a duration of more than six months, depending on the evolution of prices on the market, based on a well-determined formula. We eliminate all that veil of unjustified appeals. How? The authority will necessarily hold the bails of the companies that lose these complaints," Sorin Grindeanu said.

The Minister of Transport explained that at the implementation phase of the projects, the issuance of certificates of good conduct regarding the stage of execution of each project was introduced.

Regarding the approval stage, the minister explained that the exclusive competence of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure was introduced for the approval of the specific technical regulations on engineering constructions and for the transport infrastructure of national interest.