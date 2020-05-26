Law on tax exemption in case of the use of groundwater for irrigation, promulgated by president Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated, on Tuesday, the law to supplement Art. 9 of the Water Law 107/1996, which provides that the use of groundwater for irrigation shall be exempted from the specific fee for the state of emergency period and for another six months.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on 6 May, as a decision-making body, the piece of legislation providing that, during the state of emergency and for another six months after its end, users of groundwater for irrigation should be exempted from the payment of the specific contribution of water management.

"The underground water sources, flowing water, lakes and reservoirs with energy use can be used for irrigation, without payment of the specific contribution of water management, during the state of emergency period established on the territory of Romania by Decree of the President of Romania no.195/2020, as well as for a period of 6 months after its end. During the same period, in order to obtain water management notices in order to carry out the investment works in irrigation infrastructure, all taxes will be eliminated and the deadlines for their release will be reduced by half," the law states.