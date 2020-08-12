Lawmakers hold minute's silence in memory of COVID-19 victims

Romania's lawmakers on Wednesday hold a minute's silence in memory of the novel coronavirus victims at the proposal of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"The government is doing everything legally and humanly possible to stop the spread of the virus, to start schools as close to normal as possible, to ensure free elections for people to exercise their right to vote, and, also to reduce as much as possible the risk of Romanians becoming infected. Please consider this: has any lawmaker come up to propose a minute's silence for those who have died from the pandemic? I am asking you to do this: to hold a minute's silence in memory of those who lost their lives to the coronavirus," Orban said in Parliament.On Wednesday, Orban unveiled in Parliament a report on measures taken and envisaged by the government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, organising the local elections and opening schools.