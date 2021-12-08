Liberal Citu: So-called specialists advance apocalyptic scenarios on public debt; the truth comes out

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Florin Citu says "untrained people" talk about how Finance works and advance "apocalyptic scenarios," but according to the Ministry of Finance Romania has the ninth lowest public debt 27 member states of the European Union, agerpres reports.

"The truth always comes to the surface. All sorts of specialists today advance various apocalyptic scenarios regarding Romania's public debt. Untrained people talking about how a country's finances work. They are all professionals overnight. Criticism overnight. "The truth is presented today by the Minister of Finance from the party of the former political opponents," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He points out that, according to the Ministry of Finance, "Romania has the ninth lowest public debt among the 27 EU member states ... at the end of September 2021, the government debt indicator represents 48.5% of GDP, below the 60% ceiling established by the Maastricht Treaty"; "according to the methodology of the European Union, with a level of indebtedness of 47.5% of GDP.""Reading did not kill anyone," the PNL leader concluded.