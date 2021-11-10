Liberal leader Florin Citu: Together we'll hammer out a solution for PM to present the President

The National Liberal Party (PNL), the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will go together to consultations with President Iohannis and will field a joint nominee for Prime Minister, PNL Chairman Florin Citu said on Wednesday, mentioning also that negotiations are going well and the ideal variant would be for the new government to ask for Parliament's vote next week.

"We will agree among us on a solution for Prime Minister and we'll present it to the President. We won't go to consultations without a solution. We should go together and we will have a solution to table to the President of Romania," Citu said at the PNL premises when asked about the stalemate over the nominee for Prime Minister.

With regard to the variant of a rotating Prime Minister, he said he considers it would be fair for UDMR to also participate, yet with each party having different periods of time allocated.

According to Citu, the new government will include two new ministries. "There are several options. (...) We want a ministry that directly and explicitly sees to the business environment, to entrepreneurship, I think there will be another ministry to deal with the social part. We'll see what exact responsibilities these ministries will have. (...) We will discuss in the coalition and we'll see what the final option is," the PNL leader explained.

Citu hopes that negotiations will be completed on Sunday, for the vote in Parliament on the new government to take place next week.

Asked if discussions were good, Citu replied: "Yes, very good. It is normal to have some disagreements at the beginning, because we come from different ideological positions, but I think we will succeed in putting together a government for the Romanians. All I tell my colleagues is that we must not think of short term solutions, they must be also valid in four or in 10 years as well."