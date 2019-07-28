Liberal MP Saftoiu says will ask Chamber to set up committee to analyse all missing persons' files

The Member of Parliament, liberal Deputy Adriana Saftoiu says she will ask the Chamber of Deputies to set up a committee to analyse all missing persons' files and the way the state law enforcement institutions have acted so far.

"If that monster killed three months ago (we don't know exactly whether other victims existed) and nobody locally caught him (which is intriguing given that in a 20K city inhabitants it is hard to believe that the Police aren't aware of the place's criminals) that means that all of the people involved hope that the murderer's confession to have killed the two girls will alleviate the wave of rage, that they take us far from a place's infernal octopus," Saftoiu wrote on Sunday on her Facebook page, in reference to the 66-year-old Gheorghe Dinca who admitted to have murdered two teenagers, Alexandra, 15, and Luiza, 18."The Caracal tragedy is a tragedy about many other places in Romania and of which we only learn when a person dies. The investigation has no right to be restricted to the monster of Caracal only. All of the missing persons' files should be resumed. It is a generalised mafia-like grouping and a terrifying brotherhood between the villains and some of those who should catch them. It is high time to open Pandora's box!'' liberal Deputy Saftoiu concluded.