Liberals' final decision on local election candidates to be made on Saturday

The National Liberal Party's National Political Bureau (BPN) will meet on Saturday for the final decision on the party's candidates in the local elections, Liberal Chairman and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced at the party's headquarters after a campaign meeting of the Liberals.

"The BPN is to validate the candidates for County Council presidents and for county seat mayors. Basically, on Saturday we decide on all our candidates, including in the six counties where we are still having discussions and the Bucharest sectors," he specified.

"We have decided to prepare a campaign guide for all our candidates and volunteers, a guideline to organizing campaign activities so as to reduce the risk of virus spreading," Orban added, mentioning among others the requirement for every volunteer to wear a mask, to not act in groups larger than 3-4 people and carry sanitizer with them.