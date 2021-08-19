Littoral for all: Rates by 70 pct lower from September 1

The tourist packages on the Romanian littoral will be cheaper by 70 pct starting with September 1, in comparison to the rates at the height of the season, once the Littoral for all program launches, the representatives of the Federation of Employers' Associations in Romanian Tourism (FPTR) have announced on Thursday.

Thus, Romanians will be able to check in next month in hotels classified in Black Sea resorts with prices starting at 36 RON per night.

According to the FPTR, the Littoral for all program, reaching its 39th edition, takes place September 1 through 30 and is addressed to all tourists who want to take a trip to our seaside in the off-season, Agerpres informs.

Until now, 42 hotels in all the resorts on the seaside have registered, making available to tourists around 3,400 beds per night. These will be sold both through partner travel agencies and their resellers, as well as by the hotels directly.

"On the basis of reservations done until now, we estimate that the month of September will be a busy one for the Romanian seaside, with a higher average degree of occupancy than in the previous year, but under the level of 2019. The high interest manifested by tourists determines hoteliers to maintain their accommodation units open until the end of September," says Dragos Raducan, first deputy executive chair of the FPTR.

The cheapest package through the Littoral for all program, with no breakfast, can be acquired at two star hotels in Saturn and costs, for two persons, 72 RON/night if a minimum of five nights are booked in advance. This program saw hotels with 2 to 4 stars join, with the rates proposed by the hoteliers being available to all categories of tourists.

The Littoral for all program is the only social program in Romania supported in full by the business environment, namely the autochthonous hotel employers' associations.

The Federation of Employers' Associations in Romanian Tourism (FPTR) is the only owners' association federation, attested through court order, having in its ranks 5,344 tourism companies, ensuring wages for 73,752 employees, representing 37 pct of the workforce in tourism, with a total turnover of over 5 billion euro and managing, in an overwhelming share, Romanian capital.