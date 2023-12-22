Loan worth 145 M euros for Nuclearelectrica from EIB for first detritiation plant in Europe

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a loan agreement worth 145 million euros to support the completion of the first detritiation installation (CTRF) in Europe at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant (CNE Cernavoda), SNN informs in a statement sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

CTRF will remove tritium from the coolant and the moderator (heavy water) of the reactor, which will lead to increased protection of the environment, the public and the occupational health and safety of employees, in full alignment with Nuclearelectrica's and Europe's ESG objectives, the source adds, Agerpres informs.

The project will increase the radiological security of the power plant, further reduce the volume of radioactive waste, prioritizing the health of employees and allowing the reuse of the coolant and the moderator (heavy water), after the removal of tritium. Successful completion of the project will allow regular maintenance, retrofitting and possibly decommissioning to be undertaken more easily, safely and efficiently.

"This project is part of our investment strategy, which leads to the development of the nuclear sector in accordance with the national energy policy. Using an innovative Romanian technology, developed by the National Research and Development Institute for Cryogenic and Isotopic Technologies - ICSI Ramnicu Valcea, the Cernavoda detritiation facility installation (CTRF) will be the third detritiation facility in the world and the first in Europe and will give Romania the opportunity to become a European center for the production and export of tritium - the candidate fuel for future fusion reactors. We are happy to implementing an innovative Romanian technology, based on years of research and development, an example of Romania's leadership in the nuclear industry," the CEO of Nuclearelectrica, Cosmin Ghita, says.