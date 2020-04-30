Local taxes and dues in Bucharest, increased by 3.8 pct next year, according to inflation

Local taxes and dues will increase by 3.8 pct in 2021, in accordance with the inflation, according to a draft decision adopted in the Thursday meeting of the Bucharest General Council, with 33 votes for, 3 against, and 13 abstentions.

In the specialty report the provisions of the Fiscal Code are invoked, according to which, "in the case of any local due or tax, which consists of a certain sum of money or which is established on the basis of a certain sum of money, the respective sums are indexed annually, until the date of April 30, by the local councils, taking into account the inflation rate for the previous fiscal year, according to the official website of the Public Finance Ministry and the Ministry for Regional Development and Public Administration."According to the information published by the Public Finance Ministry, for the year 2019, the inflation rate is 3.8 pct.According to the draft, 2021 will still feature the provision according to which the anticipated payment, until March 31, of the tax on buildings, lands and vehicles, for the entire year, is discounted by 10 pct.In 2019, the taxes and dues were increased by 4.6 pct, representing the inflation index. The Bucharest City Hall explained in a release, at that time, that the legal provision is imperative.