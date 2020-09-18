LocalElections2020/ Ciolacu: PSD will not allow any mine to be closed

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not allow any mine to be closed and will make demarches with the European Social Democrat family to support, at the level of the European Commission, the allotment of substantial European funds for programs dedicated to the coal-bearing areas in transition, such as the Jiu Valley, said on Friday the chairman of the formation, Marcel Ciolacu.

"Jobs are essential! For people. For the economy. Not for the Orban Government! Romanians need jobs, not empty words and European money only on paper! With the PNL [National Liberal Party] in power, Romania has reached the record of over 1 million unemployed, and Hunedoara is one of the most affected counties. That is why the PSD will not allow any mine to be closed! Nor Lupeni! Nor Lonea! We will make demarches with our colleagues in the European Social Democrat family to support at the level of the European Commission the allotment of substantial European funds for the programs dedicated to coal-bearing areas in transition, such as the Jiu Valley. Project that the PSD has started since 2017 - Integrated Territorial Investments - ITI," wrote Ciolacu on Facebook.

He added that in Hunedoara many youths started up their own businesses through Start-Up Nation, and next Wednesday, at the final vote in Parliament on the budget revision, PSD will "supplement by 400 million RON" this program, "to support Romanian entrepreneurs abandoned by the PNL Government."

"PSD must win the elections in Hunedoara! So that no one here be threatened by PNL leaderships, as has recently happened at the coal power plant in Mintia," said Ciolacu.