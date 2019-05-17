Lodge of Honour of Revolutionaries of December 1989 ask Iohannis not to use Revolution in electoral campaign

The Federation Lodge of Honour of the Revolutionaries of December 1989 on Thursday sent a letter to President Klaus Iohannis asking him not to use the "Romanian Revolution in the electoral campaign."

"After we have seen your press release called '30 Years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. 2019 - The Year of Paying Homage to the Victims of Communism,' we respectfully send this letter to you, Mr President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, which capacity you acquired thanks to the democratic vote cast by Romanians in free elections. In December 2019 we will have the 30th anniversary since the Romanian Revolution, 30 years of democracy of the Romanian people, a moment when we celebrate the heroes of that bloody December 1989, the ones who made the supreme sacrifice and brought freedom and democracy in Romania," reads the letter that was made public.

According to the Federation, December 1989 is part of the history of the Romanian people, "it is the moment when the Romanian people, through the blood shed by our heroes, gained its freedom, the dignity of being Romanian, the right to elect and to be elected."

"Mr President, we ask you not to use the Romanian Revolution in the electoral campaign, the Revolution must remain spotless in the memory of the Romanian people. Mr President, you do not have the right to change the history and signification that brought freedom and dignity to the Romanian people. The history of the Romanian people must remain ours, of the Romanian people. We must not forget that the Revolution is a moment of our history, of our entire people's history, which was achieved by people for people, with courage, sacrifice and dignity, in the name of ideals and rights, with the trust of a people which fears God and respects the truth," underscores the letter.

AGERPRES