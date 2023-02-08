Lorries leaving Romania via Giurgiu waiting for three hours to clear customs

Lorries leaving Romania through the Giurgiu border checkpoint (ITPF) have to wait for three hours to clear customs, as the border authorities have increased to five the number of traffic lanes for lorries and four for cars in order to streamline traffic, told Agerpres.

"There is a higher average wait time for lorries on the way out of the country via Giurgiu. These high wait times are the result of a large number of means of transport in transit. The Giurgiu Local Border Police Inspectorate has ordered a cut in wait times and operative control. In order to streamline traffic, the control lanes were increased to five for lorries and four for cars to clear customs when leaving the country," according to a press statement released on Wednesday by ITPF Giurgiu.

According to the border authorities, in the last 24 hours at the border with Bulgaria, approximately 1,400 lorries, 600 cars and 4,100 people cleared customs via PTF Giurgiu into Romania, and approximately 1,300 lorries, 600 cars and 3,800 people out of Romania. The wait time was 180 minutes out of the country and 40 minutes into the country for lorries and 10 minutes, both ways, for cars.