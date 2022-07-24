Lost 85-year-old driver found unconscious in forest

An 85-year-old female driver who got lost in a forest and passed out after a heatstroke was rescued on Saturday by a search team set up after the woman's car was found on DN 2 in the area of the Sinesti Forest, Ialomita County.

According to data released on Sunday by the Ialomita County Police Inspectorate, local police were alerted by an emergency call that a vehicle was incorrectly parked on DN 2, in the area of the Sinesti Forest. The hazard lights were on, the vehicle was unsafely parked, the keys were in the ignition, while the driver's mobile phone and other belongings were left inside.

After checking the vehicle, it was established that the vehicle belongs to an 85-year-old woman of Piatra Neamt.

First responders were dispatched to the scene to search for the woman in the nearby forest. She was found unconscious after about an hour of searching, Agerpres.ro informs.

The woman was picked up by an ambulance and driven safely to the Urziceni hospital. She told the police that she stopped the car on the side of the road to get some air, got away from it and got lost, and because of the high temperatures she lost consciousness.