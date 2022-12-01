 
     
Lucian Romascanu: Culture played key role in the fine fabric representing Romanian nation

Culture has played the most important role in the fine fabric that represents the Romanian nation, Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu notes in his message sent on Romania's National Day.

"Dear Romanians, I am extremely honored to wish Romania and the Romanian people, from the transient position of Culture Minister, many happy returns! It is an extremely important day, it is a day that marks our identity as a nation, our identity as a people. Culture played the most important role in this fine fabric that represents the Romanian nation. I wish you all to enjoy the celebration, be healthy and may God bless Romania! Many happy returns, Romania!,'' reads the Culture Minister's National Day message. AGERPRES

