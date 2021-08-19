Ludovic Orban officially submits candidacy for PNL chairmanship, professes goal to restore party's prestige

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban today officially submitted his candidacy for a new term at the party's helm, pointing out on the occasion that his goal is to regain the Romanians' trust in the party, to restore the formation's prestige, increase the governmental performance, ensure the cohesion of the governing coalition and its ability to implement the Executive's program.

"Today I officially submitted my candidacy for a new term as Chairman of the National Liberal Party. Along with the candidacy I also submitted my political program, the motion that presents my vision of PNL's evolution and of how the party is going to develop Romania. (...) Let me state this at the outset that, with the official start of my motion campaign, I envisage beginning to regain the Romanians' trust in the PNL. My goal is to restore PNL's prestige, to increase governmental performance, my goal is to ensure cohesion in the governing coalition and its ability to implement the governing program we have pledged to before the Romanians. I represent a certainty for PNL," Orban said.

He added that almost all PNL members know who he is and what he has done in his over 30 years of career. "They know very well that I have constantly fought for the promotion of liberal ideas, I have constantly battled to prevent the implementation of the retrograde programs of the political formations born from the former communist party, that I have systematically fought to contribute to a governing that ensures Romania's development and which is based on liberal-conservative values," Ludovic Orban said, Agerpres informs.