Ludovic Orban: PNL stops electoral campaign, out of respect for victims of Piatra Neamt fire

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday announced that the Liberals are stopping for two days the electoral campaign out of respect for the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital.

"I would like to announce that we have decided to postpone our event on Monday. We also urge all our colleagues to stop for 2 days the electoral campaign, out of respect for those who lost their lives, for their families and for those who suffered," Orban said.

ten people died in the fire that broke out on Saturday evening at the ICU section of the Piatra Neamt County Hospital, and seven other people were seriously injured, including the ICU doctor on duty, who suffered severe burns on about 40pct of his body.The National Liberal Party was to launch on Monday the governing programme "We Develop Romania."